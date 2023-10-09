Burrow's Transformation: From Early Struggles to Joe Cool by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Arizona Cardinals had preseason skeptics, expecting a tumultuous season ahead. Their clash against the Cincinnati Bengals confirmed some of these concerns. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, saw a slight shift in momentum. While Burrow found himself scrambling occasionally, Ja’Marr Chase stole the show. The wideout dominated with three touchdowns and a whopping 192 yards.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Is this the moment we’ve all been waiting for? The point where the Bengals’ engine starts roaring? A few weeks ago, it seemed they were on a comeback. However, they soon stumbled, leaving fans in a whirlwind of confusion.

While it’s premature to say they’re ready for lift-off, there’s an undeniable turning point. Burrow, the linchpin of the Bengals, played remarkably against the Cardinals. He moved with newfound vigor, adjusting his stance and positioning behind the pocket. Analyzing his performance, it’s clear there’s a marked improvement. In the season’s first month, he targeted wide receivers in just 68% of his passes. This leaped to 85% against the Cardinals.

Comparatively, the stats were bleak from Weeks 1 to 4 when Burrow retained the ball for over three seconds. He averaged 1.9 yards per attempt, no touchdowns, an interception, and a dismal -0.95 EPA per attempt with only a 4% success rate. Contrast this with his recent performance against the Cardinals: the yards per attempt shot up to 9.8, and he scored three touchdowns with zero interceptions. His EPA per attempt also rose to +0.45, and his success rate was tenfold better at 42%.

Why the drastic change?

Burrow’s maneuverability was a key factor. The QB held onto the ball longer, allowing plays to develop and receivers to find openings. His agility in the pocket, a trait he’s known for, was more pronounced. Instead of darting about, he wisely bought time to create opportunities. A testament to this was a play where, with patience and precision, Burrow waited for Chase to traverse from the left end to the right, outsmarting two defensive backs and securing a touchdown.

This was absent in the initial weeks, mainly because Burrow’s mobility was restricted.

The season is long, and many games remain. But if this recent outing is any indication, the Bengals are recalibrating their course. Only time will tell if they soar or stumble.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.