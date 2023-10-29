Can George Pickens Continue His Upward Trajectory vs. Jags?

One of the under-the-radar names that can yield significant returns for bettors is George Pickens. Priced at $7,400 on FanDuel and a tempting $5,600 on DraftKings, Pickens represents an intriguing betting prospect, especially against weaker pass defenses.

The Preferred Target for Kenny Pickett

While many might not have noticed, George Pickens is rapidly emerging as Kenny Pickett’s favorite target. This relationship is evident in crucial plays, especially when Pickett needs a reliable receiver. With Jacksonville’s pass defense ranking 31st out of 32 teams, Pickens may be the secret weapon the Steelers deploy.

The Efficiency Over Volume Game

Kenny Pickett’s current stature might not label him as a prolific passer, but with Pickens, he doesn’t have to be. The duo thrives on efficiency. With 25 targets in three games and impressive yardage numbers, Pickens is showcasing his potential, even if the touchdowns aren’t flooding in just yet.

Value Proposition: DraftKings vs. FanDuel

At $5,600 on DraftKings, George Pickens offers a lucrative price point. He might not be the kind of player to rack up a ton of catches each game, but his potential for high yardage and the possibility of touchdowns, especially against Jacksonville, makes him a bet too good to pass up.

The Unexpected Game of the Week

While most eyes are on the marquee matchups like the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers, the Pittsburgh-Jacksonville game holds potential for a hidden shootout. Given the existing dynamics and players like Christian Kirk in the mix, this game might just be the dark horse bettors should watch.

Conclusion: Trusting the Pittsburgh-Pickens Proposition

From the Steelers’ perspective, the emergence of George Pickens as a solid receiver, combined with the dynamics of their upcoming matchup, makes him a fantastic betting opportunity. Savvy bettors should recognize this hidden gem, understanding that in the world of NFL betting, sometimes the less apparent choices yield the highest rewards.

