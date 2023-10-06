Can Jacksonville Exploit Buffalo's Run Defense? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars have undeniably been struggling on the offensive side of the ball. Their run game is faltering, and the passing game seems imperfect. Dive deeper into their recent performances, and it becomes even more concerning. What’s startling is the fact that they’ve yet to test their mettle against the likes of a dominant pass rush. Enter the Buffalo Bills, who boast the league’s No. 1 ranked pass rush.

While the Jaguars have faced teams that aren’t even in the top ten for pass rush, their last game against the Atlanta Falcons is a point of worry. The Falcons rank a lowly 24th, yet Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars’ young quarterback, has shown significant struggle, particularly during high-leverage situations. These situations â€“ third downs inside of the red zone or when pressured â€“ have seen Lawrence rank in the bottom five across critical statistical areas. The Bills have mastered the art of applying pressure, so there are concerns about how Jacksonville’s passing attack will fare against them.

However, it’s not all gloomy for the Jaguars. They welcome back Cam Robinson after a four-game suspension. Robinson’s return should bolster the pass protection, crucial for Lawrence’s confidence in the pocket. But there’s more to offense than just passing. A balanced attack keeps defenses guessing, which means a solid running game is essential. The silver lining here for Jacksonville? The Buffalo Bills are struggling in run defense, ranking last and allowing more than five yards per carry after contact this season.

But even here, Jacksonville faces a challenge. Their dynamic running back, Travis Etienne, hasn’t shown the explosiveness that fans are accustomed to. For the Jaguars to pose a genuine threat to the Bills, they need Etienne to rediscover his past form, producing those critical chunk plays on the ground. As both teams prepare to clash in London, it’s evident that Jacksonville has their work cut out for them if they hope to match pace with the formidable Buffalo Bills.

