Can Kenny Pickett and Matt Canada Work for the Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers, sitting at a precarious 2-2, are struggling to find their offensive footing. While they’ve managed a commendable record of 2-0 straight up when booked as an underdog, their 0-2 straight-up record as favorites reveals an inconsistency that can’t be ignored.

Kenny Pickett, the starting quarterback, is on everyone’s mind as we move closer to their crucial matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Word has it that Pickett is likely to practice this week. However, with the team’s bye coming up in Week 6, there’s a growing debate about whether the Steelers should risk playing him if he’s not near 100%. The concerns aren’t unfounded.

If we examine Pickett’s performance this year, it doesn’t exactly inspire overwhelming confidence. He’s managed to throw for only 800 yards with an even split of 4 touchdowns and four interceptions. It’s far from the MVP-like stats some might hope for.

The knee injury makes this even more complicated. If Pickett isn’t agile in the pocket, then it could be a recipe for disaster against the Ravens’ defense. Mitch Trubisky, with his ability to maneuver within the pocket, might offer the Steelers the change of pace they need. Let Pickett rest, recover during the bye, and bring him back fresh.

One can’t help but recall the situation with Joe Burrow, who was continually sent out to the field despite not looking his best. It’s a cautionary tale the Steelers might want to heed.

The best option for the Steelers might be Trubisky. Not necessarily because he’s superior to Pickett, but his mobility offers the team an added dimension in these trying times.

As the Steelers approach this critical juncture, one thing is clear: whatever decision they make regarding Pickett could very well define the rest of their season.

