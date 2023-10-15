Can Rhamondre Stevenson Surpass Rushing Prop vs. Raiders?

As the NFL season pushes forward, fantasy football managers keep a close eye on potential game-changers. One such name creating ripples on the New England Patriots’ roster is Rhamondre Stevenson. But is he the fantasy asset managers hope he will be?

Rhamondre Stevenson: A Focus on Touches, Not Yards

Rather than dwelling on rushing yards, a unique metric stands out: touches or carries.

The Over/Under on Stevenson’s Carries

With a benchmark of 12.5 carries, a burning question arises: Will Stevenson exceed this number? His previous games paint a telling picture:

12 for 25

15 for 50

19 for 59

14 for 30

The data suggests a consistent trend of Stevenson surpassing the 12.5 carry mark.

Raiders Matchup: A Potential Breakout Game?

With the Patriots facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders, there’s an evident opportunity.

Raiders’ Run Defense Vulnerabilities

Ranked 23rd against the run, the Raiders appear susceptible. It seems like a game where Bill Belichick could focus on the running game, capitalizing on Stevenson’s potential.

QB Uncertainties: An Opportunity for Stevenson?

With uncertainty clouding the Patriots’ quarterback situation â€“ from Mac Jones to potential appearances from Malik Cunningham or Bailey Zappe â€“ could this signal an increased reliance on Stevenson?

Fantasy Implications: A Potential Boom or Bust?

With all the data in hand, Stevenson’s potential becomes intriguing in the daily fantasy sports (DFS) scene.

DFS Considerations

Given the over trend on Stevenson’s carries and the Raiders’ vulnerabilities against the run, he could be a valuable DFS asset. However, his production post those touches remains an enigma, making him a risky yet enticing play.

Season-Long Fantasy Impacts

For those in traditional season-long leagues, Stevenson’s potential remains a double-edged sword. He could be a week-winner with a big performance or severely underperform, affecting your weekly matchup.

Concluding Thoughts: The Stevenson Gamble

Rhamondre Stevenson is, without a doubt, a significant focal point for the New England Patriots and fantasy football enthusiasts. While his touches trend suggests a promising workload, the production remains a mystery. Managers must decide if they’re willing to roll the dice on this Patriots’ wild card. Only time will reveal if Stevenson will become a reliable fantasy stud or remain an unpredictable gamble.

