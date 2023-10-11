Can the Cleveland Browns Upset the Undefeated 49ers? by SportsGrid 46 Minutes Ago

As the NFL season progresses, there are a few teams that start separating themselves from the pack. And this year, the San Francisco 49ers have done just that, staying undefeated as they head into their showdown with the Cleveland Browns. But with the potential return of Deshaun Watson, does Cleveland have a shot to hand San Francisco their first loss?

When considering this matchup, it’s essential to account for the elephant in the room â€“ Deshaun Watson. If he plays and is fully healthy, the dynamic of this game could shift dramatically. But there’s more to this narrative than just the 49ers and their undefeated streak.

Guaranteed Contracts: A Player’s Leverage

One of the more fascinating storylines in the NFL revolves around player contracts. The debate around fully guaranteed deals for players has been intense. Opponents argue it gives players too much power. An intriguing example of this played out recently when medical teams cleared Watson to play, but he himself felt he wasn’t ready. With a guaranteed contract, the ball is truly in the player’s court. And while it’s unlikely that players would skip games intentionally, the power dynamics of such deals cannot be ignored.

The Matchup: 49ers vs. Browns

Back to the game at hand. If Cleveland gets a healthy Watson paired with their defense, the 49ers, even as favorites, will find themselves in a challenging spot on the road. Many are eyeing this game as a potential upset. And with the Philadelphia Eagles favored in their game, this week could very well be where the 49ers stumble for the first time.

However, even if the 49ers do face defeat against the Browns, their season outlook remains positive. Unlike the Eagles, who have a tough stretch of games against top-level competition, the 49ers have a more favorable schedule. This disparity might make all the difference when jostling for the best record and home-field advantage in the NFC by season’s end.

In conclusion, while the Browns, backed by a possibly returning Deshaun Watson, present a formidable challenge for the 49ers, San Francisco’s overall season trajectory remains promising. Football fans should be in for a treat as these narratives play out on the gridiron.

