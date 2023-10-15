Colts’ Josh Downs Emerges as Top Fantasy Threat vs. Jaguars

As the season progresses and the NFL landscape shifts, fantasy managers are always hunting for the next potential standout. With a quarterback change in Indianapolis, the Colts might just have unlocked a new receiving weapon. Enter Josh Downs.

Josh Downs vs. Tutu Atwell: A Fantasy Face-off

Two young receivers, one choice to make. Who should fantasy managers trust: Indianapolis’ Josh Downs or the explosive Tutu Atwell?

Downs’ Rising Star

Looking into their recent performances, the choice becomes more apparent.

Impeccable Efficiency: In his last game, Josh Downs saw six targets, catching every single one of them and accumulating 97 yards in the process.

Developing Chemistry: With Gardner Minshew now taking the snaps, it appears he’s found a reliable connection with Downs, as well as with established star Michael Pittman.

Favorable Matchup: The Colts face a Jacksonville secondary that has had its share of struggles this season, further raising Downs’ appeal for the upcoming matchup.

Atwell’s Diminishing Role

Tutu Atwell, while undeniably talented and explosive, finds himself in a challenging situation.

Declining Targets: With Cooper Kupp’s return and Puka Nacua’s presence, Atwell’s target share took a significant hit. He was fortunate to save his fantasy day with a touchdown, but the trend is concerning.

A Potential Handcuff: Atwell serves as an intriguing handcuff for those owning players like Kupp or Nacua. If injuries impact these primary receivers, Atwell could step back into a primary role.

Making the Right Fantasy Choice: Downs Over Atwell

Given the current circumstances, Josh Downs is emerging as a more reliable and promising fantasy option. His increasing involvement in the Colts’ offense, combined with the rapport he’s building with Minshew, makes him an attractive play.

On the other hand, while Tutu Atwell remains an exciting prospect, his role diminishes with each passing week. It might be time for fantasy managers to look elsewhere, at least until the target landscape on his team changes.

Conclusion: The Colts’ New Fantasy Gem

The Indianapolis Colts might have found themselves a new fantasy darling in Josh Downs. As they gear up for their next matchup against Jacksonville, fantasy managers should be prepared to capitalize on this rising star’s potential, ensuring they don’t miss out on a breakout performance.

