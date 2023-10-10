Colts vs. Jaguars: Will Jacksonville Have a Successful Homecoming? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

It’s an AFC South showdown as the Jacksonville Jaguars gear up to host the Indianapolis Colts. After spending some victorious time overseas, the Jaguars return to their roots in Duval County, ready to face an NFL team they’ve historically had the upper hand against on home turf. A notable fact? The Colts haven’t managed a win in Duval since 2014, a wild losing streak.

Currently standing as a -4-point home favorite, Jacksonville’s record on American soil this season is 1-2. However, they boast an impressive 2-0 when they play abroad. This return to familiar territory presents an interesting dynamic for the upcoming match.

The Colts will be missing a vital cog in their offensive machinery. Anthony Richardson, the player many had their eyes on, will be sidelined for this game. In his stead, Gardner Minshew will step up as the starting quarterback. While some fans might feel a touch of disappointment at not witnessing Richardson’s electrifying play, Minshew is no rookie to high-pressure games. His competence has been demonstrated in past games, notably when he steered the team to a victory against the Baltimore Ravens in an away game this season. With Minshew at the helm, the Colts can anticipate a solid match.

However, the main spotlight remains on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their recent stint in London saw them register consecutive wins, suggesting they’ve hit their stride and resolved any existing issues. With their return to Duval, the Jaguars are anticipated to put up a stellar show for fans who’ve been deprived of live action for a while. The electric atmosphere, combined with their recent momentum, makes them favorites to clinch another victory.

Interestingly, betting odds from different outlets reflect a belief in the Colts, with some even showing a drop to 3.5 points in favor of Jacksonville. This could be attributed to the Colts’ organizational stability and the expectation of a competent game under Minshew’s guidance.

But the Jaguars, fresh from their overseas victories, have a statement to make. If they intend to stamp their authority on the AFC South, they must showcase their prowess against traditional rivals like the Colts. This weekend’s game offers the perfect platform. The message from Jacksonville is clear: It’s time to reclaim the AFC South throne, starting with a dominant performance against the Colts.

