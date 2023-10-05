Commanders-Bears Picks: Brian Robinson Ready To Roll Over Chicago? Not exactly the most appetizing game on the Week 5 schedule by Travis Thomas 1 Hour Ago

Week 5 of the NFL regular season is set to kick off, so let’s examine three bets to make for the “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears at FedEx Field.

We’ll start with the pedestrian low total of 44 points.

(All betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 44.5 (-110)

Although this isn?t the ideal matchup the NFL was hoping for on the “Thursday Night Football” primetime stage, I do think that both young quarterbacks could put some points on the board and give an entertaining game. Let’s look at last week as evidence. Justin Fields had a field day against the Denver Broncos, finishing 28-of-35 with 335 yards and four touchdowns passing. It helped the Bears score a season-high 28 points in a loss. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell also suffered a loss last week, but he put up some impressive numbers against the Philadelphia Eagles as well. Howell was 29-of-41 for 290 yards and a clutch game-tying TD that sent the game into overtime. With both young QBs feeling confident coming off big performances, I’ll take the over.

Brian Robinson Jr. anytime touchdown (-115)

Although Howell gets most of the headlines when it comes to the Commanders, you could make a strong case that the key to the offense is Robinson In last week’s loss to the Eagles, Robinson showed off his versatility with 14 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also added a couple of catches in his performance. On the season, Robinson has been steady and has reached the end zone four times. Now, enter a Bears defense that’s giving up 115 yards per game on the ground. Plus, Thursday night games are so tough for teams to prepare for opponents on a short week. These games often come down to who wins the line of scrimmage and who is more physical at the point of attack. With a weapon like Robinson, I believe the Commanders will win that battle, and he gets in the end zone.

Justin Fields to throw an interception (-140)

For all the complimentary things I’ve said about Fields up until this point, the fact remains that he is winless this season. Although I’m sure there are some fans in Chicago blaming him for everything, I don?t. However, he does shoulder a lot of it. Even in his best game of the season last week, a costly Fields fumble led to the game-tying touchdown and he also tossed a game-ending interception to seal the loss to Denver. Fields has thrown at least one interception in every game so far this season. The Commanders have a solid defensive line which should be able to keep Fields in the pocket and not allow him to escape to the outside with his legs. If Washington can be successful with that game plan, Fields could struggle in the passing game.