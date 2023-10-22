Commanders’ Sam Howell Adds Fantasy Value in Week 7

The Washington Commanders have been an intriguing team to observe, especially from a DFS and betting angle. While the focus often narrows down to big names, sometimes the under-the-radar players provide the most value. Affectionately referred to as “Jekyll and Howell” on the Benning Crow show, Sam Howell has been an enigma wrapped in a DFS riddle.

Sam Howell: The Enigma

Sam Howell’s dual nature, capable of stunning performances or underwhelming displays, presents a unique challenge for bettors. He tends to mirror the level of his competition. The question this week: Will the Giants, fresh off a commendable defensive show against the Bills, get the dazzling or the dim version of Howell? Given Howell’s inconsistencies against teams like Atlanta and Arizona, it’s a coin toss.

Value Play on DraftKings and FanDuel

The silver lining? His price tag. At just $7,400 on FanDuel and an incredibly affordable $5,500 on DraftKings, Howell becomes an attractive proposition. For those looking to allocate budget elsewhere, perhaps on premium running backs or a player like Kelsey, Howell offers a great avenue. His potential 3X value against a Giants defense that has had its struggles is tempting.

Sack Vulnerability and Turnover Woes

While Howell offers value, there’s no denying his vulnerabilities. He’s prone to taking sacks, and with an offensive line that hasn’t been impervious, it raises concerns. Add to this his occasional turnover-heavy games, like the four interceptions against the Buffalo Bills, and there’s reason for pause.

However, recent stats are encouraging. In his last three outings, he’s scored 19, 26, and 18 points. For a player priced as he is on FanDuel and DraftKings, these returns present solid value.

Supporting Cast: Commanders’ Offensive Weapons

The Commanders aren’t short on offensive talent. With the likes of Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin, and (when he occasionally shows up) Jahan Dotson, there’s potential for explosive plays. The ground game, featuring Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson, further complements the offensive structure.

Tournament Play Potential

While Howell may not be everyone’s first pick for cash games, there’s no denying his tournament potential. Given his upside and affordable price, he presents a viable option for those looking to maximize value and returns.

Conclusion

The Washington Commanders offense, spearheaded by the unpredictable Sam Howell, offers a mix of risk and reward for bettors and DFS enthusiasts. While there are undeniable concerns, the potential for high returns, especially in tournament play, makes Howell an intriguing pick for this week. Keep an eye on him, and perhaps the rewards will follow.

