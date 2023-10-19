Could Trevor Lawrence’s Injury Trouble the Jags Long-Term?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are teetering on a fine line between replicating their NFL playoff success from the previous season and potentially compromising the future of their franchise quarterback. Tonight’s game will be a testament to their resilience, especially when they’re entering the match with two offensive linemen down and concerns surrounding Trevor Lawrence‘s health.

Lawrence’s knee issue has been the topic of much speculation leading up to the game. While it remains a hunch, the odds are that he will grit his teeth and attempt to see the game through. Quarterbacks, being the resilient leaders they are, often push through adversity for the sake of their teams. We’ve seen instances this year like Joe Burrow choosing to play when perhaps rest would’ve been the wiser option. While the extent of Lawrence’s knee concern isn’t fully revealed, it raises an important question: Will his mobility be hindered? Known for thriving outside the pocket and gaining extra yards, his willingness to continue this style of play could be in jeopardy.

The real dilemma is the balance between courage and caution. The Jaguars’ path to emulating their prior playoff success hinges significantly on Lawrence’s well-being. They’re strategically positioned to dominate their division and clinch a playoff spot. Yet, the overarching shadow of potential injury to Lawrence could derail these ambitions.

Offensively, there are other concerns. Calvin Ridley, the team’s prime receiver, hasn’t been firing on all cylinders. Notably, Ridley’s performance against man coverage has been underwhelming. His betting odds for receptions stand at under 4.5, suggesting that experts aren’t expecting him to be targeted frequently. While he showed promise in last week’s game against a team that didn’t leverage man coverage, there’s a lack of chemistry between Ridley and the team, which is evident. Having returned from a suspension this past season, the harmony that the Jaguars hoped for hasn’t materialized.

In a nutshell, while the Jaguars have the elements of a balanced team, there are glaring questions they must address. From Lawrence’s health to Ridley’s inefficiency, this short week on the road will be a litmus test for their playoff aspirations.

