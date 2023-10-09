Cowboys & Pats Among 5 NFL Teams to be Worried About After Week 5 by SportsGrid 43 Minutes Ago

Week 5 of the NFL season was unpredictable. After a Sunday of mayhem, here are the five teams who made headlines for the wrong reasons.

Dallas Cowboys

All we can say to last night is LOL. What an outing by the Dallas Cowboys, as the San Francisco 49ers obliterated them in every way possible. The Cowboys were only a 3.5-point underdog, signaling that there was a ton of respect for them as one of the NFC’s top teams. But how do you come out of last night thinking the Cowboys are anything more than a one-and-done team in the postseason? Dak Prescott was horrific, throwing three interceptions, and the Cowboys’ supposedly elite defense really let Brock Purdy four touchdowns and for the 49ers to combine for 41 carries and 170 yards. On an ugly night, Dallas doesn’t belong in the class of upper-echelon NFL teams or anything close to it.

Washington Commanders

No one expected much out of the Washington Commanders this season, but coming into Week 5, they were only 2-2 and gave the Philadelphia Eagles everything they could to nearly steal a win in Week 4. As almost a touchdown favorite, the Commanders were supposed to walk over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, but the complete opposite happened. Justin Fields had the best game of his professional career, DJ Moore looked like Randy Moss out there, and the Bears’ first-half defense was lights out before they took their foot off the gas. Chicago was the laughingstock of the sport through four weeks, and the Commanders swooped in and took that title right from the Bears.

New England Patriots

The Commanders were the laughingstock for three days until the New England Patriots said hold my beer. Come on, how does a Bill Belichick-coached team look that awful? 34-0 at home, how does a team come back from that? Even I had some confidence in the Patriots’ offense as I touted the over in this one, but I lost despite the Saints scoring 34 of the needed 40 points! Mac Jones looked like he didn’t belong in the NFL, and the defense had no answers for a New Orleans Saints team that only averaged 15.8 points per game leading into Week 5! Being outscored 72-3 in a two-week stretch is inexcusable, so he’d likely be out the door if Bill Belichick weren’t Bill Belichick. With two or the next three games for the Patriots being against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, this could get even uglier.

New York Jets

The New York Jets won the game, so putting them on this list is weird, but their season is over. To have confidence in the Jets moving forward, I needed to see an unbelievable lights-out performance from Zach Wilson against a Denver Broncos defense that’s the worst unit in the league. After a strong outing in Week 4 against Kansas City, this was an ideal spot to build on that momentum. Wilson’s box score wasn’t horrific, but Fields threw four touchdown passes against this team in Week 4! Sitting 2-3, having this play from Wilson won’t do enough to get the Jets back into the postseason picture.

Baltimore Ravens

Come on, Baltimore, what are we doing? This was their opportunity to strengthen their hold on the AFC North, but they completely blew it. Through the first three quarters, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense couldn’t capitalize on anything to bury the Pittsburgh Steelers while they were down. Still, after continuous miscues and bad decisions, the Steelers stayed alive until the fourth quarter, where they outscored the Ravens 14-0 to win the game. The Ravens have been one of the better teams in the AFC through four weeks but now are in a tight divisional race they could have run away with if they had closed this one out.

