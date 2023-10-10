Diamondbacks Dominate Dodgers Early, Take 2-0 Series Lead by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Downtown Los Angeles was set ablaze with baseball fervor last night as the Arizona Diamondbacks made a statement win over the hometown favorites, the Los Angeles Dodgers. From the outset, the D-backs asserted their dominance and have yet to trail in this series.

In what seemed like a blink of an eye, Arizona put up multiple runs early on and never looked back.

The unfolding drama at Dodgers stadium raises a poignant question: Which is the more captivating storyline? Is it the fact that Arizona is now an impeccable 4-0 on the road in October? Or is it the more surprising revelation that the Dodgers, with their star-studded roster, find themselves in a perilous 0-2 hole?

The consensus, especially among the Dodger faithful, is the latter. With a roster bursting at the seams with talent, no one expected LA to be down two games, especially in their fortress. One can’t help but pin some of the blame on the starting pitching. It’s not just about losing; it’s about the manner of defeat. Falling behind by multiple runs before even getting a shot at the plate is a morale crusher.

Key players like Mookie Betts are yet to register a base hit in the series, and Freddie Freeman is struggling. These two, often seen as the offensive catalysts, are finding it hard to make an impact when they’re consistently coming to the plate under pressure, always playing catch-up.

Given the current circumstances, the Dodgers have a mountain to climb. Winning three consecutive games isn’t impossible, but it certainly looks improbable at this stage. Entering the playoffs, there was a buzz around the potential of the Dodgers, with many seeing them as an under-discussed contender. The draw seemed favorable, too, facing the Diamondbacks instead of the formidable Milwaukee Brewers. Yet, here they stand, two games down and on the brink of elimination.

It’s a dire situation for the Dodgers, and if they don’t turn things around in game three, this could be a surprisingly short postseason stint for them.

