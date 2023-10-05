Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers: Can LA Continue Its Dominance Over Arizona? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face another familiar National League West foe in the MLB postseason. Last year, they fell to the San Diego Padres in just four games. However, they’ll be squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks this year.

While the Dodgers managed to clinch eight of their 13 matchups against the Diamondbacks this season, it’s essential to note that eight of these initial games happened in the first two weeks. Since mid-April, they’ve only locked horns five times, with the Dodgers emerging victorious in every encounter.

Clayton Kershaw, the renowned southpaw, will be taking the mound for Los Angeles on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium. The odds are currently set at -190 for the Dodgers, showcasing the faith in their ace. As for Arizona, while the starting pitcher remains a question mark, there’s speculation that Merrill Kelly might get the nod.

Baseball fans have their eyes keenly set on the game’s totals. Word on the street anticipates a score hovering around 7.5 or 8. Given that playoff baseball typically emphasizes pitching and the fact that Dodger Stadium is notoriously a pitcher’s ballpark, this isn’t surprising. Evening games at The Ravine also introduce the infamous marine layer, which tends to suppress home runs. Due to oceanic humidity, this atmospheric phenomenon makes it all the more challenging for balls to soar out of the ballpark.

But here’s the kicker – despite a star-studded lineup and an impressive run this season, the Dodgers have somewhat flown under the radar over the past couple of months. With discussions around teams like the Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Atlanta Braves and their postseason ambitions taking center stage, it seemed like many took the Dodgers’ dominance for granted.

However, when it comes to postseason series betting, would one prefer the Dodgers at -200 or the Braves at roughly the same odds? The answer seems straightforward. The Dodgers, with their depth and experience, appear to be a more reliable bet than the Atlanta Braves at the same price point.

As the postseason unfolds, seeing how these National League titans match up will be intriguing. If history is any indicator, this series promises to be a rollercoaster ride of adrenaline and raw baseball talent.

