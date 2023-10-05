Dodgers and Diamondbacks: A Divisional Showdown to Remember by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

MLB’s NLDS is heating up with a divisional rivalry that’s as historic as it is unpredictable. This season, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks faced off 13 times, with the Dodgers emerging victorious in eight of those matchups. However, the story doesn’t just end with who won more games.

Crucially, the first eight games of these 13 were played right at the onset of the MLB season. During this period, Arizona showed its dominance, clinching a good majority of the wins. But the tides turned in the latter part of the season, with LA showcasing a stunning comeback, securing victories in the final five games against the D-Backs.

As the summer progressed and discussions of postseason grew louder, betting odds emerged. The Dodgers were heavily favored to win the series outright, solidifying their path to the NLCS. Given their performance and the talent on the roster, many would argue this is deserved. After all, in this extended NLDS format, it’s not just a short three-game series; there’s room for redemption. Even if a team stumbles in one game, they have the opportunity to bounce back without intense pressure.

One of the major advantages for the Dodgers is having home field. They’ve earned it through consistent gameplay, and it’s an indication of their superior season performance. They have the skill, the talent, and the home support â€“ all they need to do is prove their mettle against the Diamondbacks on the field.

However, the Diamondbacks aren’t to be underestimated. After an impressive sweep in the opening round, their confidence is palpable. The underdog vibe they emanate is infectious. And in baseball, as history has shown, it’s not just about skills â€“ it’s about spirit, determination, and the belief that any team can emerge victorious on any given day.

As the MLB playoffs continue to unravel, one thing is for sure â€“ this divisional rivalry will offer some of the most exciting and unpredictable games of the season. Whether you’re the Dodgers or rooting for the Diamondbacks, get ready for some exhilarating baseball.

