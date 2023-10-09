Dolphins Dominate Giants, Look the Part of AFC Contender by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The consensus was clear when we dissected the anticipated matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants last Friday. 11.5 points to land in an NFL game is a significant spread, but we both believed the Dolphins would handle business, given the Giants’ offensive woes. And handle the business they did. Miami’s strong showing proved skeptics wrong, overcoming the point spread and clinching the game with a 31-16 victory.

The Giants limped through the match, recording a measly 268 total yards. Their struggles were evident when quarterback Daniel Jones was sidelined late due to a neck injury. The Giants’ offensive line didn’t fare much better, allowing a total of seven sacks. It’s evident that this team’s performance hinges heavily on its offensive capability or, in this case, the lack thereof.

On the flip side, despite Tua Tagovailoa throwing two interceptions, he shone with 308 yards and two touchdown passes. Highlight performances came from the likes of Tyreek Hill, who bagged a deep touchdown in the win. The Dolphins’ offense showcased their versatility and sheer speed, making them a formidable opponent for any team.

Despite their many struggles, the Giants did manage a significant scoring play â€“ a 100+ yard interception returned for a touchdown. But, as expected, the Dolphins, superior in talent and execution, managed to maintain control throughout, even when they didn’t push hard in the second half. It was evident: the Dolphins were in a league of their own compared to the beleaguered Giants.

The Dolphins have established themselves early on as a real threat in the AFC. Are the Dolphins a real Super Bowl contender? If their offense continues performing like this, it’s hard not to put them in that class.

