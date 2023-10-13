Dolphins vs. Panthers: Explosive Plays Await Miami’s Offense

There is potential for explosive plays when the Miami Dolphins square off against the Carolina Panthers.

The Dolphins are coming off a game against the New York Giants. While the Giants’ defense has flaws, it has been quite efficient in containing explosive passes that travel 15 yards or more down the field, ranking No. 2 in EPA per attempt allowed for such throws. In stark contrast, the Carolina Panthers’ defense stands out, but for the wrong reasons. They are the second-worst in the league when defending those explosive plays 15-plus yards down the field, holding a concerning rank in EPA per attempt allowed.

The stage seems set for Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins. With Carolina’s noticeable vulnerability against deep passes, anticipate Tua to take more shots downfield. This is further exacerbated by Carolina’s lackluster ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks. The Panthers currently sit at No. 27 in pressure rate. An unpressured Tua is a productive Tua. With 11 passing touchdowns and an average of 10.9 yards per attempt when given the time, Tagovailoa’s stats speak for themselves.

But it’s not just the passing game where Carolina might struggle. Their run defense is giving up the second-most yards before contact in the league. This indicates that the Dolphins’ ground game could also be in for a big day.

There are uncertainties, of course. Possession battles and turnovers can change the course of any game. But when the Dolphins have the ball in their hands, the odds seem heavily stacked in their favor. Expect the Dolphins to capitalize on Carolina’s defensive vulnerabilities, driving the ball efficiently and securing big plays.

The odds are currently at -1100 for Miami and +700 for Carolina.

