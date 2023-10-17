Duke vs. Florida State: ACC’s Top Dogs Do Battle at the Doak

In the heart of ACC country, all eyes will be set on Doak Campbell Stadium as the Florida State Seminoles prepare to clash with the Duke Blue Devils in a pivotal college football night game.

A lot has been said about Florida State‘s season, from the anticipation of a strong year to the reality that they’ve become the class of the ACC. Starting as a -16.5-point favorite according to the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Seminoles have seen their odds reduced to -13.5 points, indicating some newfound confidence in Duke, especially with the potential return of Riley Leonard. Despite Leonard’s absence, Duke showcased resilience and dominance against NC State last week, with a commendable defensive effort on display.

This season, the Seminoles’ mantra is win, survive, and progress. No flair, no style, just results. Yet, it’s worth noting that while Duke has been a force to reckon with at home, facing top teams with grit and determination, the environment at Doak Campbell Stadium is an entirely different ballgame. The question lingers: Can the Seminoles, backed by their fans, pull off a win by two touchdowns, justifying their -13.5-point spread?

Last week’s review of the Seminoles’ matchup against Syracuse highlighted Florida State‘s historical struggle against mobile quarterbacks. Yet, against Garrett Shrader of Syracuse, the Seminoles halted that narrative, registering a staggering 41-3 victory.

On the Blue Devils’ side, even in Leonard’s absence, they stunned with a win against a staunch NC State defense. Henry Belin IV, in his debut, managed a modest 4-of-12 for 107 yards, with Duke capitalizing on some significant plays, including a 69-yard touchdown pass and an 85-yard touchdown run by Jordan Waters.

A key aspect to consider: Duke’s defense, currently the fourth-best scoring D in the nation, conceding a mere 9.8 points per game. They face a stern test against Florida State‘s Jordan Travis and an evolving ground game with Trey Benson. Riley Leonard is Duke’s X-factor. With 88 or more yards on the ground in each Power Five contest this year, his presence can tilt the balance. Without him, and with young Belin at the helm, Florida State seems poised to cover as a two-touchdown favorite.

