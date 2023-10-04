Eagles vs. Rams: Can Philadelphia Stay Undefeated as They Hit LA? by SportsGrid 51 Minutes Ago

In a clash between the past two NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles are slated as a 4.5-point favorite on the road against the LA Rams. As the Eagles soar into Week 5 of the NFL season undefeated, the question looms: Can they sustain their pristine record and march on to 5-0?

The simple answer seems to be a resounding “yes.” On paper and performance, the Eagles appear superior to the Rams. However, LA’s offense, led by Matthew Stafford, is starting to find its rhythm. After some initial hiccups and seemingly distant connections with younger receivers, Stafford is now delivering on the field, and those young guns are eagerly capitalizing.

The game’s total sits at 50.5, a number that appears on point considering the recent offensive displays from both teams. But there’s an intriguing element that could play a pivotal role in this face-off: the playing surface.

While the Eagles traditionally play their home games on grass, they might just have the edge on turf. Jalen Hurts‘ ability to exploit gaps, pivot sharply, and unleash his agility becomes even more pronounced on the artificial surface. Moreover, D’Andre Swift bolting out from the backfield promises to be a sight to behold. His already impressive speed could be magnified on turf. Add to this mix, wideouts like AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, and the Eagles seem ready to dominate the airways.

Yet, it’s not just the offensive capabilities that come to the fore with the turf factor. The Eagles’ formidable pass rush, known to be relentless, could be amplified on the firm surface. No slips, no stumbles, just sheer power and precision. And for Matthew Stafford, nursing a hip injury from last week, this could spell trouble. If he can’t evade the Eagles’ onslaught, it might be a long day for him and the Rams.

While the game might tilt in favor of the Eagles for an outright win, the Rams could still emerge with some moral high ground. Their resurgence and tenacity could be a sign of things to come. However, in the battle of LA, it’s the Eagles that look poised to fly higher, capturing not just the turf but the game as well.

