Expect Fireworks for the Fins Against Carolina, According to Warren Sharp

As we gear up for another exciting NFL matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins, there’s a statistical trend that’s hard to ignore. When defending against explosive plays, particularly those that gain 15-plus yards down the field, the Panthers defense doesn’t exactly shine. They rank as the second worst in the league in EPA per attempt allowed. This vulnerability is something the Dolphins are likely to exploit.

Looking at the quarterback’s position, Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins could potentially have a field day. Why? The Carolina Panthers have consistently struggled to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Their rank of 27th in pressure highlights their challenges in this department. This means Tua, who has a stellar record when unpressured, will likely have the breathing room he needs. In such situations, he’s thrown an impressive 11 passing touchdowns and averages 10.9 yards per attempt. If the Panthers can’t disrupt his rhythm, Tua might just be slinging the ball deep downfield with relative ease.

It’s not just the passing game where the Panthers show vulnerabilities. Their run defense isn’t exactly a fortress, either. They are giving up the second-most yards before contact in the league. If the Dolphins capitalize on this, their ground game could gain significant chunks of yardage, setting them up for more scoring opportunities.

There might be questions on other facets of the game, but the expectations are clear when the Miami Dolphins possess the football. Given the Panthers’ defensive stats, the Dolphins have the potential to drive the ball effectively, possibly making significant gains play after play.

This matchup might see Miami exploiting the gaps in the Panthers’ defense. Fans should brace themselves for potential big plays, with the offense aiming to make the most of every possession.

