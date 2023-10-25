Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators Betting Odds and Pick

This weekend, college football enthusiasts will witness one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. The annual clash, famously known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” promises to be an exhilarating battle on the gridiron. Let’s dive into the key details, betting odds, and what to expect from this thrilling SEC showdown.

Betting Odds:

Georgia Bulldogs: -14.5

Florida Gators: +14.5

The Bulldogs are entering this contest fresh off a bye week, and they’ve been nothing short of dominant all year. But there’s a lingering question mark: How will they perform without their star tight end, Brock Bowers, who has been a pivotal part of their offense?

In recent games, it became evident that when Bowers wasn’t involved, Georgia’s offense struggled to find its rhythm. Take, for instance, their matchup against Auburn, where they sputtered in the first three quarters. It wasn’t until they started feeding the ball to the dynamic number 19 that they seized control and secured the victory. The Bulldogs would undoubtedly prefer to have that luxury against Florida, but Bowers’ absence looms large.

Florida, on the other hand, boasts a formidable defense that excels at stopping the run. This raises concerns about Georgia’s passing game, led by quarterback Carson Beck. Will the Gators’ ability to stifle the run create problems for the Bulldogs when they attempt to air it out? It’s a question that adds an extra layer of intrigue to this already captivating matchup.

When it comes to the betting landscape, one trend to keep an eye on is Georgia’s tendency to start games slowly. While they scored 17 points in the first half against Vanderbilt last week, their starts have generally been sluggish. This opens the door for Florida, as they need to keep the game tight in the early stages to have a shot at staying competitive.

However, there’s a cautionary note for those considering betting on the full game. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is notorious for one thing â€“ running up the score against Florida. It’s the one game each year where he takes pleasure in asserting dominance. If the Bulldogs build a substantial lead, they won’t hesitate to remind the Gators who’s in charge. This factor makes betting on the full game against a late-game surge from Georgia a risky proposition for Florida backers.

As we approach this electrifying showdown, keep an eye on the first half under 24.5 points. If Florida can’t cover the spread in the first half or prevent a high-scoring opening, their chances of doing so for the entire game become even slimmer. This matchup is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats, and the first half could set the tone for an unforgettable clash between two SEC powerhouses.

