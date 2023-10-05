Giants vs. Dolphins: How Does New York Keep Pace with Miami? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

In an intriguing NFL showdown at Hard Rock Stadium, the New York Giants face the Miami Dolphins, with the betting odds giving the Giants a daunting 12-point deficit. And after the Giants’ recent display, many might argue that such odds are well justified.

Recalling New York’s recent game against the Seattle Seahawks, one word comes to mind: anemic. Anemic might be putting it lightly. The Giants, despite enjoying added preparation time, fell spectacularly short against a Seattle defense that can’t be described as elite. Their offensive line’s struggles were glaring, overshadowing any isolated glimmers of individual brilliance.

On the other side of the field, the Dolphins, fresh off a humbling defeat in Buffalo, seem primed to make a strong statement. The Giants’ chronic inability to start games aggressively continues to plague them. With a staggering -76-point differential in the first half of games this season, their pattern of playing catch-up football has become all too predictable. This predictability, combined with the sheer deficit they find themselves in, makes the task for Daniel Jones even more uphill. Opposition defenses can anticipate pass plays, readying themselves to thwart Jones at every turn.

In terms of betting odds, it’s worth noting the line’s upward trajectory. From 10 points to 12.5 points, it’s clear where bettors are leaning. This game might not be for the faint-hearted, especially if you’re rooting for the Giants.

The Dolphins, with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm, have a distinct advantage. Particularly when you consider the Giants’ tendency to blitz frequently under Don Martindale, but with those blitzes often failing to yield the desired results. Tua thrives against blitz-heavy defenses, especially when they fail to exert pressure. This might be the perfect storm for the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to exploit the Giants’ depleted secondary.

As the Giants head to Hard Rock, they face an uphill battle against a Dolphins side eager to rebound. Whether the Giants can rectify their glaring issues remains to be seen, but current form and statistics suggest a challenging night lies ahead in Miami.

