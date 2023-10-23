It seems it was quite the day for oddsmakers

Wins were hard to come by for the betting public during Week 7 of the NFL season.

BetMGM’s John Ewing revealed Sunday evening that of the seven games with the most lopsided amount of tickets, the betting public lost all of them. All seven of those games had 73% or more or the spread tickets on one side, per Ewing.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions all failed to cover their respective spreads. The Seattle Seahawks were the only team that represented 70% or more of the spread bets and covered.

Rough Sunday for the Public (+60% of bets):



84% on Buccaneers -2.5 ?

83% on Raiders -2.5 ?

80% on Bills -7.5 ?

78% on Packers -1 ?

76% on Rams -3 ?

74% on Browns -3.5 ?

73% on Lions +3 ?

70% on Seahawks -8.5 ? — John Ewing (@johnewing) October 22, 2023

The results were nearly identical at DraftKings Sportsbook, as revealed by Ben Fawkes.

It's been a disaster for public Week 7 NFL sides (70%+ of bets) at @DKSportsbook:



84% of ?? on Bills -7.5?

79% on 49ers -7?

78% on Raiders -2.5?

77% on Bucs -3?

74% on Browns -3.5?

74% on Lions +3?

73% on Packers +1?

73% on Rams -3.5?



??? — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) October 22, 2023

The Bills also represented the most lopsided game for moneyline tickets and the New England Patriots stunned Josh Allen and company at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.