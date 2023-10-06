How to Watch Braves-Phillies: MLB Playoffs TV Schedule
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to collide in the NLDS. SportsGrid details how you can watch every game of this 2023 MLB NLDS series.
How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves NLDS:
Saturday, October 7
NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. No. 4 Phillies, 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)
Monday, October 9
NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)
Wednesday, October 11
NLDS Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves, TBD (TBS)
Thursday, October 12
NLDS Game 4*: Phillies vs. Braves, TBD (TBS)
Saturday, October 14
NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies, TBD (TBS)
*if necessary
Series odds
Atlanta Braves -205 | Philadelphia Phillies +164
All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook
