How to Watch Braves-Phillies: MLB Playoffs TV Schedule by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to collide in the NLDS. SportsGrid details how you can watch every game of this 2023 MLB NLDS series.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Below, SportsGrid highlights how to watch the Orioles and Rangers clash in the ALDS:

How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves NLDS:

Saturday, October 7

NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. No. 4 Phillies, 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Monday, October 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Wednesday, October 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves, TBD (TBS)

Thursday, October 12

NLDS Game 4*: Phillies vs. Braves, TBD (TBS)

Saturday, October 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies, TBD (TBS)

*if necessary

All games on Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo.

Series odds

Atlanta Braves -205 | Philadelphia Phillies +164

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.