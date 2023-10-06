How to Watch Diamondbacks-Dodgers: MLB Playoffs TV Schedule
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks are set to collide in the NLDS. SportsGrid details how you can watch every game of this 2023 MLB NLDS series.
How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS:
Saturday, October 7
NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 9:20 p.m. ET (TBS)
Monday, October 9
NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 p.m. ET (TBS)
Wednesday, October 11
NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, TBD (TBS)
Thursday, October 12
NLDS Game 4*: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, TBD (TBS)
Saturday, October 14
NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, TBD (TBS)
*if necessary
All games on Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo.
Series odds
Los Angeles Dodgers -230 | Arizona Diamondbacks +184
All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook
