How to Watch & Stream Big Ten Football in Week 6, Plus Odds
It’s Week 6 of the college football season, and there are six Big Ten games this weekend. Eleven of the 14 Big Ten schools will be in action, with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan State Spartans, and Indiana Hoosiers all idle.
The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the undefeated Maryland Terrapins on Big Noon Kickoff this Saturday, while the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Big Ten Saturday Night.
How to Watch Big Ten Football This Week (Week 6 B1G Schedule)
There is one game on Friday, October 6:
|Road Team
|Home Team
|Time
|TV
|Stadium
|Nebraska
|Illinois
|8:00 PM
|FS1
|Memorial Stadium
There are five games on Saturday, October 7:
|Road Team
|Home Team
|Time
|TV
|Stadium
|Maryland
|Ohio State
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Ohio Stadium
|Rutgers
|Wisconsin
|12:00 PM
|Peacock
|Camp Randall Stadium
|Howard
|Northwestern
|3:00 PM
|BTN
|Ryan Field
|Purdue
|Iowa
|3:30 PM
|Peacock
|Kinnick
|Michigan
|Minnesota
|7:30 PM
|NBC
|Huntington Bank Stadium
* Note: The two Peacock games are streaming only.
How to Stream Big Ten Football This Week (Week 6 B1G Schedule)
Big Ten Football Week 6 Odds (FanDuel)
|Road Team
|Home Team
|Total
|Nebraska
|Illinois (-3.5)
|43.5
|Maryland
|Ohio State (-19.5)
|57.5
|Rutgers
|Wisconsin (-13.5)
|43.5
|Howard
|Northwestern (NL)
|NL
|Purdue
|Iowa (-1.5)
|39.5
|Michigan (-19.5)
|Minnesota
|45.6
The Big Ten Conference has contracts with three network partners: CBS, NBC, and Fox. There will also be weekly games on the Big Ten Network and FS1 as part of the Fox deal.How to Stream Big Ten Football
You can stream Big Ten Football games on the FoxSports App (Fox, FS1, BTN), Peacock (NBC), and Paramount + (CBS).
