How to Watch & Stream Big Ten Football in Week 6, Plus Odds

It’s Week 6 of the college football season, and there are six Big Ten games this weekend. Eleven of the 14 Big Ten schools will be in action, with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan State Spartans, and Indiana Hoosiers all idle.

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the undefeated Maryland Terrapins on Big Noon Kickoff this Saturday, while the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Big Ten Saturday Night.

How to Watch Big Ten Football This Week (Week 6 B1G Schedule)

There is one game on Friday, October 6:

Road Team Home Team Time TV Stadium Nebraska Illinois 8:00 PM FS1 Memorial Stadium

There are five games on Saturday, October 7:

Road Team Home Team Time TV Stadium Maryland Ohio State 12:00 PM FOX Ohio Stadium Rutgers Wisconsin 12:00 PM Peacock Camp Randall Stadium Howard Northwestern 3:00 PM BTN Ryan Field Purdue Iowa 3:30 PM Peacock Kinnick Michigan Minnesota 7:30 PM NBC Huntington Bank Stadium

* Note: The two Peacock games are streaming only.

How to Stream Big Ten Football This Week (Week 6 B1G Schedule)

Big Ten Football Week 6 Odds (FanDuel)

Road Team Home Team Total Nebraska Illinois (-3.5) 43.5 Maryland Ohio State (-19.5) 57.5 Rutgers Wisconsin (-13.5) 43.5 Howard Northwestern (NL) NL Purdue Iowa (-1.5) 39.5 Michigan (-19.5) Minnesota 45.6

The Big Ten Conference has contracts with three network partners: CBS, NBC, and Fox. There will also be weekly games on the Big Ten Network and FS1 as part of the Fox deal.

You can stream Big Ten Football games on the FoxSports App (Fox, FS1, BTN), Peacock (NBC), and Paramount + (CBS).

