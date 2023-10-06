How to Watch Twins-Astros: MLB Playoffs TV Schedule by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins are set to collide in the ALDS. SportsGrid details how you can watch every game of this 2023 MLB ALDS series.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Below, SportsGrid highlights how to watch the Orioles and Rangers clash in the ALDS:

How to Watch Twins vs. Astros ALDS:

Saturday, October 7

ALDS Game 1: No. 2 Astros vs. No. 3 Twins, 4:45 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, October 8

ALDS Game 2: Astros vs. Twins, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, October 10

ALDS Game 3: Twins vs. Astros, 4:07 p.m. ET (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, October 11

ALDS Game 4*: Twins vs. Astros, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, October 13

ALDS Game 5*: Astros vs. Twins, TBD (Fox or FS1)

*if necessary

All games on Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo.

Series odds

Houston Astros -144 | Minnesota Twins +118

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.