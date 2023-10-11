Is it Time for Russell Wilson to Show a Sense of Urgency? by SportsGrid 43 Minutes Ago

The spotlight is firmly on Russell Wilson, the quarterback who once dominated NFL headlines for his on-field prowess but is now under scrutiny for the Denver Broncos‘ recent performance. Ever the professional, Wilson maintained his stance, “We got to create a new history… one play at a time, one moment at a time, one game at a time.” The ethos of taking things step by step isn’t new in sports, but the question lingers: is this approach working for Wilson and the Broncos?

Looking back, the results haven’t been encouraging. Over the past several games, wins have been elusive for the Broncos. While Wilson emphasizes treating each game as “a history of its own,” fans and critics alike are growing restless. How’s it worked out for him? The last 20 games as a Denver Bronco taking it one moment, one day at a time?”

The frustration is palpable, especially considering Wilson’s substantial contract â€“ a whopping $141 million. For that price tag, one would expect game-changing performances and consistent wins. Yet, as the numbers show, that hasn’t been the case.

Interestingly, some believe the Seattle Seahawks‘ decision to let Wilson walk might look like a stroke of genius now. Pete Carroll has to look like a brain surgeon for letting Russ walk to the Denver Broncos. Indeed, it might be that Carroll, the Seahawks’ head coach, foresaw something many didn’t.

To be fair, football is a team sport, and pinning the entire team’s performance on one player might seem harsh. Yet, as the quarterback, Wilson is naturally in a leadership role, and his performance and strategies are bound to be dissected.

While Russell Wilson emphasizes the importance of taking things one play at a time, perhaps it’s time for the Denver Broncos to consider if this approach needs a rethink. For now, all eyes will be on Wilson and the Broncos as they navigate the rest of the season.

