Is the Philadelphia Eagles Passing Game Overly One Dimensional?

The Philadelphia Eagles are a team rich with NFL talent, but recent games have showcased a trend that might be troubling for fans and analysts alike. It seems that since the game against the Minnesota Vikings, Jalen Hurts has developed tunnel vision regarding his receiving options.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

AJ Brown has been a notable beneficiary of this change in strategy. His post-Vikings game stats are a testament to this newfound favoritism â€“ over 100 yards in multiple games and a series of touchdowns. While Brown’s rising star is good news for his career, the uneven distribution of the ball raises questions about the Eagles’ offensive game plan.

This sudden shift is all the more evident when looking at the numbers other key players posted. Players like DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert have seen their involvement in the game diminish drastically. Once integral parts of the Eagles’ offensive strategies, they now seem like forgotten cogs in the machine.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Smith, in particular, has faded into the background. His drop in the upset loss to the New York Jets was a particularly glaring mistake, which undoubtedly cost the Eagles. But it would be unfair to pin the team’s offensive struggles on one player or one mistake. It’s worth noting that since Brown’s vocal dissatisfaction with his earlier involvement, or the so-called “hissy fit,” Smith’s on-field contributions have been sparse.

While we could delve into the reasons behind these shifts in priority, it’s also worth noting the Eagles’ recent performances. Their victories include triumphs over the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, LA Rams, and Tampa Bay Bucs. And while some might argue about the strength, or lack thereof, of these opponents, the old adage stands â€“ you play who’s on your schedule.

While the Eagles have their strengths and weaknesses, the season’s story is still being written. A broader offensive approach might be the key to unlocking their full potential. Only time will tell if this season breaks from the script or if fans are in for a rerun of last year’s deep run.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.