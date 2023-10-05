Jaguars vs. Bills: Does Jacksonville Have an Overseas Advantage? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The NFL gears up for an exciting overseas clash as the Buffalo Bills lock horns with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. And based on their recent form, the Bills, who’ve been setting the league on fire with three consecutive weeks of dominance, are undoubtedly the favorites entering this contest.

However, history has shown that the setting could play spoiler. Notably, in the days of LeSean McCoy, the Bills fell to the Jaguars in a London game. The Jaguars are not newbies when it comes to playing in the UK. They’ve already spent a week there, and that’s an advantage not to be taken lightly. The Bills might be the superior team on paper, but the logistics of the game, combined with the ‘London factor,’ could even the odds.

When it comes to betting, while the straightforward choice might be to back the Bills, it might be worth hedging one’s bets. Consider the game scenario: Bills pulling through, but by a slim margin – scores like 24-23 or 27-24 are plausible. So, while the Bills are expected to clinch a victory, the Jaguars, given their familiarity with the London setup and international fanbase, might just surprise with a resilient performance.

However, despite a win last week, the Jaguars’ performance against the Falcons left much to be desired. Many had them pegged as a shoo-in for the AFC title game this year, riding the waves of their impressive showing last season. But so far, they’ve been underwhelming.

The advice for the Bills traveling to London? It’s a simple 5-hour flight – engage in light-hearted activities, maintain good spirits, and focus on the task at hand once in London. As some would argue, traveling to London isn’t much different than flying cross-country to LA. So, the Bills shouldn’t be too fazed by the journey.

And here’s a fun fact: The Jaguars, despite their domestic struggles, have carved a niche for themselves in the UK. They’re considerably more popular in England than in Florida. With the team’s owner hailing from London, the Jaguars have managed to amass a sizeable fan base in the English capital. This raises the age-old question: Should the Jaguars consider making London their permanent home?

All speculations aside, one thing is certain: The game promises to be an electrifying affair, filled with strategies, on-field clashes, and passionate fans cheering from both sides of the Atlantic.

