Ja'Marr Chase: The Premier Wide Receiver Option in Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals have given the fantasy football world a gem this season: Ja’Marr Chase. With the current landscape of NFL wide receivers, there’s a new name emerging at the top. Let’s dive into why Chase should be a must-have in your lineup.

High Target Volume

Monday night’s game was a showcase of Chase’s prowess. With 15 targets, 12 catches, and a staggering 141 yards, Chase demonstrated why he’s a force to be reckoned with. And the most exciting part? He managed to rack up 20 points without a touchdown. Add a touchdown to that tally, and you’re looking at a whopping 26 fantasy points.

The Joe Burrow Concern

Joe Burrow’s health is a prominent concern among fans and fantasy managers alike. Not being 100% might deter many from banking on Ja’Marr Chase, but here’s the twist:

Lower Roster Percentage: The uncertainty surrounding Burrow will likely mean a lower roster percentage for Chase. For the savvy fantasy player, this can be an opportunity for a differential pick.

Consistent Volume: If Chase’s target volume remains close to what we witnessed last week, his price tags of $8,200 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings start looking like massive bargains.

The Burrow-Chase Dynamic

While Joe Burrow isn’t on the injury report, it doesn’t necessarily translate to him being at peak health. However, the magic of Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t solely depend on Burrow. With the current sentiment causing many to fade on the Cincinnati Bengals, getting Chase at a potential discount becomes an enticing proposition.

Constructing the Perfect Lineup

When building your fantasy lineup, especially if you’re managing multiple teams, the wide receiver position is crucial. If you’ve been eyeing premier names like Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, or Keenan Allen but are running tight on budget, Ja’Marr Chase emerges as a potent alternative.

Remember, strategy and foresight are the name of the game. When the masses zig, it might be time for you to zag. In this scenario, zagging toward Ja’Marr Chase could prove to be a winning move.

Final Take

Ja’Marr Chase is more than just another name on the list; he’s a testament to the potential that lies in taking calculated risks in fantasy football. As the season progresses and dynamics change, grabbing Chase at a potentially discounted price might just be the move that propels your team to fantasy glory. Don’t sleep on the Cincinnati Bengals; they have more to offer than meets the eye.

