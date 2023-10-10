Jared Goff’s Resurgence: Lions vs. Bucs Week 6 Preview by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Detroit Lions recently showcased their might against the Carolina Panthers, leaving us all reassessing our fantasy picks. Jared Goff is shining like a beacon at the heart of their offense. It’s about time we sat up and took notice.

Goff, whom most fantasy managers have surprisingly kept on their benches, has already racked up 11 touchdowns for the season against a mere three interceptions. Throw in a few rushing touchdowns, and you have a fantasy goldmine. Goff’s recent performances have surely put him back on everyone’s radar.

Many might argue who would score more between David Montgomery rushing for the endzone, Goff sprinting himself, or chipping in with a short passing touchdown. Last week’s game provided an answer, with both scoring a rushing touchdown. The dynamic of the Lions leans towards the ground game, with their inherent strength being a running team. This may limit Goff’s throwing opportunities, but the sheer quality of their gameplay makes the Lions a force to reckon with.

However, this week presents an intriguing matchupâ€”the impending duel between Goff’s Lions and Baker Mayfield’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield is currently in the form of his life, showcasing the highest efficiency levels of his career. Both teams possess potent offenses bolstered by talented wide receivers.

What makes this encounter even more compelling? It’s the only game in a 15-game slate that pits two division leaders against each other. With two rapidly emerging offensive powerhouses from 2023 clashing, this game promises fireworks.

While official odds can vary, early indications suggest a closely contested battle. Both teams are performing admirably this season, and given their recent form, it might be challenging to pick a favorite. However, bettors might want to consider the over on total points with both offenses in peak form.

If you’re looking for an electrifying NFL game this week, look no further than the Lions vs. Bucs. And for fantasy managers still doubting Goff? It might be time to reconsider.

