Kirk Cousins’s Injury has Minnesota Vikings QB Picture Cloudy

The Minnesota Vikings find themselves in an interesting evaluation cap as they head into a crucial stretch of the NFL season. While they have managed to secure victories in four of their last five games, not all wins are created equal, as they found out in Lambeau Field on Sunday.

In a game that saw the Vikings pull off an impressive win over the Green Bay Packers, it was marred by the devastating loss of their starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins. Late in the second half, Cousins went down with a torn Achilles tendon, sidelining him for the remainder of the year. This leaves the Vikings with a gaping hole at the quarterback position.

With their quarterback situation in Minneapolis now in disarray, the team must look to the backup, Jaren Hall, a rookie out of BYU, to step up and take the reins. Hall will be preparing to start this week as they face the Atlanta Falcons, and it appears the Vikings have little choice but to rely on their young backup.

However, knowing the volatility of the NFL and the unpredictable nature of injuries, the Vikings are acutely aware that they must add another quarterback to the roster. The Vikings understand the need to bring in an established veteran.

The NFL trade deadline, set at 4 p.m. ET, presents an opportunity to acquire an experienced quarterback. Teams with three quarterbacks on their roster may find one of them becoming expendable. One potential option is Case Keenum in Houston, who famously led the Vikings to the championship game in 2017. Keenum, currently the Texans’ third-string quarterback, could be available for the right deal.

Another option to consider is Mason Rudolph, the third-string quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, although his availability remains uncertain. Brian Hoyer, the third-string quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, brings extensive starting experience to the table.

Additionally, there are unsigned free-agent quarterbacks like Joe Flacco, who still desires to play football and boasts an impressive resume, including a Super Bowl appearance.

Whoever the Vikings bring in must be well-versed in their West Coast scheme’s unique terminology. This familiarity with the playbook and system will be crucial to ensure a smooth transition and maintain offensive continuity.

As the trade deadline looms, the Minnesota Vikings face a critical decision in their quest to solidify their quarterback position and continue their winning streak. With Kirk Cousins out for the season, the fate of their playoff hopes hangs in the balance, making their choice of an experienced quarterback paramount to their success moving forward.

