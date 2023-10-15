Lions’ David Montgomery Takes Center Stage in Week 6

In the world of fantasy football, finding the next high-potential player is crucial. From a Detroit Lions’ perspective, the name on everyone’s radar is none other than David Montgomery. Let’s dive deeper into what makes Montgomery an exciting option for fantasy football managers this season.

David Montgomery: The Dual-Sport Enigma

For those following multiple sports, the name Montgomery might ring familiar in both baseball and football. However, today, our focus shifts to David Montgomery, the Lions’ prominent running back, and his undeniable influence in the football arena.

Montgomery’s Role in a Post-Gibbs World

Priced at $8,100 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings, Montgomery offers an enticing prospect for fantasy managers. With the absence of Jahmyr Gibbs, Montgomery has taken charge of the Lions’ backfield. Though Craig Reynolds remains an option, the Lions’ strategy leans heavily towards utilizing Montgomery’s prowess.

The Rush Defense Challenge and Volume Play

While Montgomery is set to face the league’s 10th-ranked rush defense, this is where volume becomes paramount. The Detroit Lions’ gameplay revolves around their ground game, making Montgomery’s role pivotal. His touchdown equity has surged immensely this season, reflecting his dominant presence on the field. With a whopping six touchdowns in just four games, Montgomery is on pace to rival Jaamal Williams’ impressive 17-touchdown record from the previous year.

Montgomery’s Expanded Role: A Passing Game Asset

Beyond his rushing capabilities, Montgomery is evolving as a notable asset in the passing game. In the recent clash against the Carolina Panthers, Montgomery was targeted six times, an encouraging sign of his expanding fantasy value. Though he secured only two of those targets, it’s clear the Lions are looking to involve him more in various plays, enhancing his overall potential in PPR formats.

The Lions’ Current Health and Contrarian Play

Injury concerns have plagued the Lions, with several key players facing health challenges, including Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown. This has further accentuated Montgomery’s importance. Moreover, despite their budget-friendly pricing on platforms like FanDuel and DraftKings, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense emerges as a contrarian pick, given the Lions’ current state.

Wrapping Up: Montgomery as the Crown Jewel

David Montgomery emerges as a prime candidate for fantasy football managers seeking a blend of volume, quality, and touchdown equity. The Detroit Lions’ reliance on him, coupled with his evolving role, positions him as an invaluable asset in the fantasy football landscape. Keeping a keen eye on players like Montgomery as the NFL season progresses could be the key to fantasy football success.

