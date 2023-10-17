Lions vs. Ravens: A True Litmus Test for Detroit in Baltimore

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for what appears to be a benchmark game against the formidable Baltimore Ravens. With expectations hovering around the Lions keeping it tight or even pulling off an outright victory, the stage is set for a riveting NFL match. Interestingly, this is only the second time this year that Detroit is the underdog as we head into Week 7.

The Ravens will be playing on home turf, returning after their London tour, favored by -3 points on the spread. However, with an over/under of 41.5, some argue that the total feels a tad bit conservative for what’s expected to be a high-octane game.

Statistically, the Lions have showcased commendable defense, ranking in the top 10 for both scoring and total defense. This is a significant jump from their standings a year ago when they were lurking at the bottom. Adding to their defense credentials, they haven’t yet conceded a 100-yard rusher this season. This will be tested against the Ravens, who are known for their superior ground game, making them one of the best-rushing teams in the league.

Some external factors that might influence the game include anticipated gusty conditions in Baltimore. The expected wind speed of around 20 miles an hour could significantly impact gameplay and might be one reason for the dip in the over/under from 45.5 to 41.5.

The Lions’ offense also might face some challenges, particularly in their running game. David Montgomery had to exit the previous game prematurely due to a rib contusion. Furthermore, the condition of Jahmyr Gibbs, who’s nursing a hamstring injury that kept him out this past weekend, remains to be seen.

Baltimore’s recent UK victory brings up another point of contention – the potential for jet lag. Unlike many teams that get a bye week after overseas games, the Ravens are jumping straight into this matchup.

Given the dynamics, the betting line moving from -2.5 to -3 in favor of Baltimore seems justified. With their recent successes, the Lions have won admiration; however, clinching a win against the likes of the Ravens in Baltimore is an uphill task. Injuries, especially in the Lions’ camp, will be pivotal. If both Gibbs and Montgomery are sidelined, the scales might tilt heavily in favor of the Ravens.

