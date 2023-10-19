Lions vs. Ravens: Is This Detroit’s Biggest Test of the Season?

Another absolutely tantalizing NFL schedule this Sunday, with the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens clash standing out as the crown jewel of the afternoon games. No groggy morning start times here â€“ we’re in for an uninterrupted day of gridiron glory.

Turning the focus to the Motor City, the Lions seem to have had a relatively breezy journey so far, facing teams that don’t exactly scream offensive prowess. Let’s recount the teams they’ve battled: Carolina Panthers’ (ranked #26 in passing), Green Bay Packers (#25), Atlanta Falcons (#21), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (#20). As for the men under center, it reads like a Who’s Who of fledgling starters: rookies Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Desmond Ridder, and the more established Baker Mayfield. Not quite a murderer’s row of QB talent.

But this Sunday is a different beast altogether. They face off against Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ dynamo quarterback at the helm of a top-12 passing offense. What further stacks the deck against Detroit is that, until now, they’ve played against teams with mediocre rushing offenses. Contrast this with the Ravens, who proudly sit within the top 12 in both rushing and passing. The Lions’ defense, which hasn’t been truly tested, will have to be at its best.

However, Mother Nature might be the real game-changer. The meteorological reports hint at 17-18 mph winds with gusts peaking into the low 30s. While 13-15 mph doesn’t typically raise eyebrows, sustained winds nearing 20 mph with gusts crossing 30 certainly merit attention. With such conditions, the Ravens might lean more on their ground game and short, precise passes.

Speaking of the Ravens, they return home with the intention of rejuvenating their red zone offense. They’ve ventured into the red zone frequently in previous games but settled for field goals. Blame it on dropped passes or miscommunications, but Baltimore, indeed, will aim to fix these issues. Expect them to sync better on their home turf and capitalize on their red-zone visits.

While many are riding high on the Lions’ performances thus far, it’s essential to contextualize their journey. They’ve yet to face a team of the Ravens’ caliber. Baltimore, eager to turn around their red zone fortunes and with a formidable offense, has an excellent shot at taking this one. But, as the winds of Charm City swirl, keep a close eye on the weather updates before placing any bets on this game.

