Lions vs. Ravens: Predicting the End of Detroit’s Win Streak

When you look at NFL momentum, the Detroit Lions have been impressive lately. They’ve been on the road, marking significant victories and turning heads. But the pertinent question remains: can this drive and energy carry them into Baltimore and help them secure a win over the Ravens?

Many believe that Detroit has been underrated, and a rising chorus suggests they are the team to beat. But let’s get things straight. The wrong team is not favored. And honestly, the Ravens are not favored by enough.

Sure, Detroit isn’t just winning; they’re also covering their spreads impressively. Their recent victory in Tampa has further fueled their reputation. However, they’re in for a rude awakening as they journey from Tampa to Baltimore. Many fans view this Detroit team as an unstoppable force, but there are undeniable flaws that can’t be ignored.

One significant concern is Detroit’s track record since Aaron Glenn took the reins as the defensive coordinator. Under his leadership, Detroit has been consistently poor against mobile quarterbacks. Their defense has allowed more rushing yards against quarterbacks known for their legs than any other NFL team over the past two seasons. This is not just a weak point â€“ it’s a glaring vulnerability.

Now, who’s the quarterback for Baltimore? None other than the dazzling Lamar Jackson. Last week, he clocked 13 carries and 62 yards against the Titans. He has recorded three games with 50 or more rushing yards this season alone. In his career, he’s had 50 games where he ran for 50 or more yards. Given Detroit’s historical difficulty against quarterbacks who can run, this spells potential disaster for them.

Adding to Detroit’s woes, last week marked the first time the entire starting offensive line for the Baltimore Ravens was off the field simultaneously. The chances of Detroit exerting the same pressure on Jackson as in previous games seem slim. And even if they manage to get near him, the past two seasons have shown that they struggle to handle mobile quarterbacks effectively.

While Detroit’s recent performances have been commendable, this week’s face-off against Baltimore might be where the fairy tale ends. Given all the variables in play, the Ravens are poised to soar, leaving Detroit grounded.

