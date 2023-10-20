Lions vs. Ravens: Will a Win in Baltimore Legitimize Detroit?

As the NFL season unfolds, the Detroit Lions are setting their sights on a statement win, and what better stage than Baltimore against the Ravens? This Sunday, the Lions head to Baltimore, and while they’re getting three points on the road with a total of 43, there’s a buzzing belief that they might just be the superior squad.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

To put it bluntly, the Lions might simply be better than the Ravens. Why? Let’s consider the recent past: the Steelers, with their grit and grind, managed to conquer the Ravens. The Ravens themselves have been stuck in a rhythm of “win, lose, win, lose.” It’s hardly the consistency of a team destined for great things.

The Lions, meanwhile, seem to have a rejuvenated roar. There’s a tangible belief that they can march into Baltimore and snag a victory. And if whispers around the league are to be believed, many wouldn’t mind witnessing a Lions’ rematch, possibly against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Can you imagine? The Lions, often overlooked, challenge the Chiefs in the grandest arena after beating them in the season opener? Such a matchup could be a breath of fresh air for the NFL.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Sure, the Philadelphia-Kansas City Super Bowl had its charm. But imagine the sheer pandemonium if the Detroit Lions made it to the Super Bowl. Fans who had the privilege to visit Ford Field during the Seahawks-Steelers Super Bowl can attest to the electric atmosphere. Lions’ fans are passionate, and seeing their team on the Super Bowl stage would be a dream come true.

Here’s a wild thought: why not have a full-fledged Rust Belt Super Bowl? A showdown between the Lions and the Buffalo Bills – two teams who’ve never tasted Super Bowl glory. Hosting such an event in a city like Vegas would make it even more memorable. A Rust Belt Super Bowl in the glitz and glamour of Vegas? That’s the kind of NFL magic fans live for.

As Sunday looms, the Lions are not just looking for a win; they’re on a quest to redefine their legacy. Baltimore better be prepared because Detroit is coming, and they’re hungry for more than just a win. They’re chasing history.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.