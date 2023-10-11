Mahomes Magic: Why the Chiefs are Still AFC West’s Top Dog by SportsGrid 45 Minutes Ago

With the Los Angeles Chargers sitting at 2-2, the Las Vegas Raiders at 2-3, and the Denver Broncos reeling with a dismal 1-4, it’s shaping up to be another year where the Kansas City Chiefs dominate the division. The current betting odds show that the Chiefs are favorites to secure their eighth consecutive AFC West title. But is there any cause for concern in Kansas City?

For many, this season feels eerily familiar. Like a scene straight out of Groundhog Day, the narrative seems unchanged. Last year, the year before, and the year before that, we kept hearing the same chatter: “Maybe this is the year Kansas City falters.” Every year, football pundits and fans wonder if Justin Herbert and the Chargers will surge or if the Raiders will finally live up to their potential. And there’s always the hopeful sentiment for the Broncos. But time and time again, we’ve been proven wrong.

It’s reminiscent of the Tom Brady era. For over a decade, the NFL world waited, with bated breath, for the legendary quarterback to show signs of decline. It never happened. Similarly, we’ve been waiting for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to hit a bump in the road. But let’s face it: betting against Mahomes is like betting against Brady in his prime.

Let’s be clear if we’re to play the “what if?” game: that division has always been the Chiefs’ playground. The competition? It’s akin to applying band-aids to a significant injury and hoping it heals. They might make a splash here and there, but at the end of the day, what the Chiefs do, especially with Mahomes at the helm, is unparalleled.

The betting odds support this narrative. And while the unpredictability of football means anything can happen (especially with injuries), it’s hard to see any team posing a genuine threat to the Chiefs’ supremacy. Sure, they might have had a slow start, but history shows that by November, the Chiefs will be playing their best football.

For the foreseeable future, the AFC West remains Kansas City’s kingdom. The real question isn’t about the divisional crown but if anyone can stop them come playoff time.

