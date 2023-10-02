Matt Canada's Offense: Analysis of the Steelers' Stagnation by SportsGrid 4 Hours Ago

When discussing the modern NFL, a high-scoring offense isn’t just a luxuryâ€”it’s a necessity. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a tumultuous relationship with the end zone. With their offense failing to produce touchdowns and merely managing two field goals in their recent outing, one cannot help but focus the lens on Matt Canada.

Since assuming his role as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator in 2021, Canada has overseen an offense that hasn’t lived up to league standards. To contextualize, offenses in the NFL, since 2021, have averaged 22.5 points per game. An illuminating statistic: when the Steelers’ defense holds opponents below this average, their record stands at a commendable 19-3-1, translating to an 86% win rate. Conversely, allow more than 22 points, and the Steelers’ record plummets to a dismal 1-15. This discrepancy is the most pronounced in the NFL. The equation is simple: solid defense equals victories for Pittsburgh. Poor defensive outings? A loss is almost guaranteed, given how uninspiring the offense has been.

But why lay the blame at Canada’s feet? Let’s dissect the numbers:

The Steelers rank 31st in yardage and points scored in the opening quarter since 2021.

A mere one of their 26 first-half drives this season culminated in a red-zone appearance.

On 61% of their drives, they face a third downâ€”a reflection of their inefficiency on early downs.

Over half (55%) of their drives don’t yield a fresh set of downs.

They lead the league in three-and-outs and register the least number of plays per drive.

Some may rush to defend the Steelers’ offense, pointing out their challenges. A subpar offensive line? The Houston Texans just bested them with a line comprising four backups. A raw, young quarterback? The same Texans put up 30 points and over 400 yards, with a quarterback making only his fourth career start. And speaking of the Texans, their run game is second-worst in efficiency, while their receiving corps lacks experience. Yet, Houston’s offense, guided by the 36-year-old play-caller Bobby Slowik, made a statement against the Steelers.

This isn’t to downplay the challenges the Steelers face. However, Canada isn’t optimizing the tools at his disposal. The playcalling lacks creativity, unpredictability, and aggressionâ€”attributes defining successful NFL offenses. As critics had feared, quarterback Kenny Pickett isn’t being put in positions to maximize his potential under Canada’s scheme. This playcalling inertia could stunt his growth and development.

The Steelers’ offensive woes are multi-faceted. However, Canada’s tenure has been characterized by ineffective and uninspired playcalling. For the Steelers to return to their winning ways, changes are needed. And while their defense remains a beacon of hope, it’s clear: the offense, as currently constructed and called, won’t win them any games.

Given the Steelers’ offensive struggles, bettors should tread carefully. Until a clear shift in offensive efficiency is evident, it’s wise to lean on their defense and watch out for low-scoring affairs.

