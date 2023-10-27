NFL Picks: NFC Contenders Flex Muscles In Week 8 Best-Bet Parlay

It doesn’t feel right making NFL picks and only selecting favorites, but that’s exactly what we’re doing this week.

We’ve got a ton of lopsided matchups in Week 8, with a number of contenders taking on inferior opponents. There are some trap spots, like the Baltimore Ravens traveling across the country to take on the Arizona Cardinals, but we’ve identified a few games that look like money makers.

As the old saying goes, if you’re not uncomfortable, you’re not making the right bets.

That’s why we loaded our NFL Week 8 best-bet parlay with NFC contenders, with prices courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and also shared on the NESNBets.com live odds page.

Philadelphia Eagles (-7) at Washington Commanders

We’ve got some recent history to help influence this pick, as the Commanders took the Eagles to OT earlier this month in Philly. We don’t see that happening again, as Washington followed up that performance with a pair of losses in which the offense didn’t do all that much. Philadelphia’s addition of Kevin Byard makes a scary defense downright terrifying.

Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) vs. Cleveland Browns

There’s been a lot of Browns love recently, and the defense deserves it, but that offense can’t keep up with the Seahawks’ high-flying attack. Cleveland will be without Deshaun Watson, while Seattle has Geno Smith back on the right track.

We also believe the Seahawks’ throwback uniforms are good for a touchdown.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Over 43.5)

The 49ers are going to be out for blood after losing to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. They might be working without starting quarterback Brock Purdy, but we still like San Francisco in this spot against a disappointing Cincinnati squad. Kyle Shanahan will be in his bag, as the kids say, and they’re going to put up a ton of points. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are good for a couple of touchdowns, as well.

Payout: 1 unit to win 5.9

To date: 15-11 (Down 7 units)