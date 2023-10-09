NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: 49ers Leapfrog Chiefs by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have looked the part of Super Bowl contenders early in the year. Which other teams are in the conversation?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

1. San Francisco 49ers +460 (Last week: +550)

The San Francisco 49ers have looked the part of a prime Super Bowl contender through five weeks after dismantling the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The 49ers are now Super Bowl favorites and have seen their odds bet down over the last week from +550 to +460.

NFL Player Prop Picks

2. Kansas City Chiefs +550 (Last week: +550)

The Kansas City Chiefs went on the road in Week 5 and picked up an excellent victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Still, the Chiefs no longer are the odds-on favorite to capture the Super Bowl and maintained their +550 odds over the last week of play.

3. Philadelphia Eagles +700 (Last week: +650)

The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles have continued to show off their dominance on both sides of the football early on. The Eagles took care of business on the road in Week 5 over the Los Angeles Rams, yet they saw their Super Bowl odds drop from +650 to +700.

4. Buffalo Bills +950 (Last week: +700)

Traveling to London didn’t help the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, which saw them drop a closely contested affair to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills saw their Super Bowl odds fall from +700 to +950 over the last week of play.

5. Miami Dolphins +1000 (Last week: +1300)

The Miami Dolphins have continued to be an offensive powerhouse and added another dominant performance over the New York Giants in Week 5. With the big victory, the Dolphins saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +1300 to +1000 over the last week.

6. Dallas Cowboys +1100 (Last week: +850)

Week 5 saw the Dallas Cowboys looking to make a statement on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. The opposite transpired, and the Cowboys were humiliated on Sunday Night Football. With a big Week 5 loss, the Cowboys saw their Super Bowl odds drop from +850 to +1100.

NFL Game Picks

7. Baltimore Ravens +1400 (Last week: +1200)

The Baltimore Ravens dominated the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 5 but couldn’t put the ball in the endzone. The Ravens dropped out of first place in the AFC North with a losing effort and saw their Super Bowl odds fall from +1200 to +1400.

8. Detroit Lions +1800 (Last week: +2000)

Through five weeks of action, the Detroit Lions are rolling and sit with a 4-1 record atop the NFC North. The Lions are coming off a big victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 and saw their Super Bowl odds rise from +2000 to +1800.

9. Los Angeles Chargers +2200 (Last week: +2800)

It was a difficult start to the year for the Los Angeles Chargers, but they’ve bounced back with two victories in a row to sit at .500. The Chargers had their bye week in Week 5, and yet they still saw their odds bet down over that span from +2800 to +2200.

10. Cleveland Browns +2500 (Last week: +2800)

After losing a blowout to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, the Cleveland Browns had a chance to regroup during their bye. Heading into Week 6, the Browns sit at 2-2 on the campaign and saw their Super Bowl odds rise from +2800 to +2500 over the last week.

Super Bowl Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds San Francisco 49ers 460 Kansas City Chiefs 550 Philadelphia Eagles 700 Buffalo Bills 950 Miami Dolphins 1000 Dallas Cowboys 1100 Baltimore Ravens 1400 Detroit Lions 1800 Los Angeles Chargers 2200 Cleveland Browns 2500 Jacksonville Jaguars 2600 Cincinnati Bengals 3100 Seattle Seahawks 4400 New Orleans Saints 4500 Green Bay Packers 5000 Minnesota Vikings 5500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5500 Pittsburgh Steelers 6500 Atlanta Falcons 6500 Tennessee Titans 7000 Los Angeles Rams 10000 New York Jets 11000 Indianapolis Colts 11000 Las Vegas Raiders 15000 Washington Commanders 15000 Houston Texans 17000 New England Patriots 21000 Denver Broncos 25000 New York Giants 35000 Arizona Cardinals 47000 Chicago Bears 70000 Carolina Panthers 95000

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.