NFL Week 6 Fantasy Start or Sit: Will Justin Fields Ball Out Again?

As Week 6 of the NFL season swiftly approaches, fantasy managers are in a mad dash to optimize their lineups. Whether trying to maintain a winning streak or aiming for a crucial turnaround, here are some pivotal starts and sits to consider.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Start: Justin Fields, Chicago Bears – QB vs. Minnesota Vikings

The elusive signal-caller is turning heads and should be turning on your starting roster. Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears is not just a good start, he’s a must-start this week. Why? Let’s rewind to last week, where he showcased his dual-threat capabilities. Fields threw for an impressive 282 yards, coupled with four passing touchdowns.

But his prowess isn’t limited to his arm; he also contributed 57 yards on the ground. Tallying up his recent performances, he’s raked in over 60 fantasy points in the past two games. Now, factor in this week’s matchup against a Vikings defense that’s been generous to quarterbacks, allowing the 10th most air yards and the fifth most passing touchdowns. The equation becomes clear: Fields is a must-start in Week 6.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Sit: Cleveland Browns – Defense vs. San Francisco 49ers

Contrary to what you might expect, the top-ranked Cleveland Browns defense should be on your bench this week. While they’ve been a force throughout the season, maintaining their number-one spot in total defense, this week’s matchup doesn’t favor them. They’re up against the San Francisco 49ers, a team making mincemeat out of all defenses this season.

The 49ers’ dynamic offensive playmakers have made them a tough matchup for any defense. To provide context, the 49ers’ O-line has given up only eight sacks this season, and their quarterback, Brock Purdy, is yet to throw a pick. That spells trouble for the Browns’ defensive unit. It might be a bold call, but it’s a calculated one: sit the Browns’ defense in Week 6.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.