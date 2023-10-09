NFL's International Match: Jaguars Roar in London Over Bills by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have a 1-2 record on American soil, but overseas, they’re a different beast altogether. With back-to-back weekends in London, the Jaguars snatched two consecutive wins. Their most recent triumph against the Buffalo Bills – where they emerged victoriously as a 5.5-point underdog – was particularly noteworthy. The final whistle saw the Jags ahead 25-20.

Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen displayed his prowess, throwing for 359 yards with three total touchdowns, albeit marred by an interception. Yet, the Jacksonville offense was the spectacle of the day. Trevor Lawrence was very good, while Travis Etienne stomped the ground, racking up 136 yards with two touchdowns. These feats have elevated the Jaguars to a respectable 3-2 record this season.

Highlighting the defensive orchestration, Matt Milano of the Bills appears to be sidelined due to an injury. Peeling the layers back, it was evident that Jacksonville outshone the Bills from kickoff to the final second. The Jaguars’ previous win in London might have given them a unique edge. They burst out the gates with an 11-0 lead, setting the tone for the rest of the match. While both teams showcased their defensive might, causing turnovers and landing critical stops, Jacksonville maintained their superiority throughout.

On the offense front, the Jags’ QB, Trevor Lawrence, showed that he can stand toe-to-toe with the best. Travis Etienne silenced critics, finishing with a spectacular long touchdown run late in the game.

This overseas success casts the Jacksonville Jaguars as the favorites for the AFC South crown. In contrast, the Buffalo Bills, previously considered AFC front-runners, now grapple with injuries, doubts, and two unexpected defeats, one against the New York Jets and the latest against the Jaguars. The argument that the Bills’ UK game was a “home” game doesn’t hold water. Teams need to showcase their prowess regardless of the venue, and clearly, the Bills didn’t bring their A-game. The Jaguars, however, seized the day, making a bold statement in the process. Hats off to the Jags.

