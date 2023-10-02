No Canada: Flags are Fading for the Steelers Offensive Coordinator by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The fabric of the NFL is woven with tales of dramatic turnarounds and harrowing descents. But for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the narrative seems to be stuck in a monotonous loop, thanks mainly to their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada.

Having been with the team since 2021, Canada’s tenure is becoming a point of contention among fans, players, and analysts alike. The numbers don’t lie, and they paint a rather grim picture: In three years, the Steelers offense hasn’t eclipsed the 400-yard mark even once. To put this in context, every other NFL team has surpassed this yardage at least four times during this span.

Predictability has become synonymous with Pittsburgh’s offense under Canada. The dynamic play-calling and versatility that were once hallmarks of the Steelers have faded into a bland, vanilla game plan that often fails to challenge or confound opposing defenses. The excitement that once buzzed around Heinz Field has been replaced with groans of frustration.

While criticism from fans and media is one thing, when murmurs of discontent emanate from the locker room, it becomes evident that the situation is dire. Canada’s approach isn’t just impacting the game stats; it’s affecting the very morale of the team.

It’s no secret that Matt Canada has a strong ally in head coach Mike Tomlin, who entrusted him with orchestrating the team’s offense. Tomlin, a figure much respected in the league, now finds himself in a challenging position. Loyalties aside, the team’s greater good must prevail, and tough decisions must be made.

The Steelers are at a crossroads. With each game that goes by, the clamor for change intensifies. The question isn’t about whether changes are needed but how swiftly they can be implemented. For the sake of the team’s legacy and its ardent fanbase, one hopes that the decision-makers in Pittsburgh take heed and act decisively.

