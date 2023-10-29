No Untouchable Broncos as NFL Trade Deadline Approaches

The season has been a roller coaster for the Denver Broncos, and as they currently stand, winning today might not shift their 3-5 trajectory significantly. Key players Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have been the buzz of the town. While Sutton’s substantial contract is daunting, Jeudy’s $13 million base salary, which is fully guaranteed for the upcoming season, provides more flexibility.

Brian Robinson Destined for Fewer Carries vs. Eagles

Playoffs Aspiration: Balancing Present Aspirations with Future Contracts

The Broncos’ strategy seems clear: eye the playoffs, regardless of daunting contracts that come up in subsequent years. Jeudy’s contract is more digestible for this season, making him a probable trade asset. As the trade deadline nears, expect significant movements; last year saw 11 trades on the day of the deadline alone.

Broncos: Open for Business and Receiving Calls

It’s no secret that the Broncos are entertaining offers. Recent interest from the Broncos in Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson underscores this. While the Panthers have been struggling without a win, they’ve shown past interest in moving tradeable assets.

Trade Watchlist: Vikings and Commanders on the Radar

Other teams to watch as the trade frenzy intensifies include the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Commanders, both standing at a 3-4 record. Players like Danielle Hunter, Jordan Hicks, Chase Young, and Montez Sweat are all potential trade assets, especially considering their soon-to-expire contracts.

Summing Up: Betting on Expiring Contracts

As the trade deadline draws near, players on the cusp of their contract expirations become hot commodities. From a betting angle, keeping tabs on players like Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Danielle Hunter, and Jordan Hicks might provide lucrative opportunities, given the swirling trade rumors.

