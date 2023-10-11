Ohio State vs. Purdue: Can the Boilermakers Keep it Close? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up to face the Purdue Boilermakers in a game that promises to be a classic college football Big Ten clash.

Betting Odds:

Ohio State is favored by 19.5 points on the road.

is favored by points on the road. The over/under is set at 49.

Recent History: The Boilermakers, although unranked, have shown in the past their uncanny ability to stun top-five teams. If history is any guide, this could be another such magical moment for Purdue fans. But can they pull off such a feat against a Buckeye squad that’s been on a roll?

Last week, Purdue gave a solid performance against Iowa. They were underdogs by 1.5 points but kept the contest tight, eventually falling 20-14. Hudson played a pivotal role in the game’s final moments, attempting a two-minute drive but unfortunately couldn’t convert. Despite the loss, it showcased that Purdue can hold its own against top-tier teams.

Ohio State, on the other hand, narrowly covered against Maryland last week. However, many fans might wish to forget that performance, especially given how Maryland almost managed an upset up until the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes seemed to be living on the edge, but they can never be ruled out of a game, given their offensive firepower.

Player Spotlight: Tyrone Tracy did not have much impact in Purdue’s last game, and the team’s rushing attack felt his absence. On the other hand, Kyle McCord for the Buckeyes might just be the game-changer this weekend. If it’s a close game going into the fourth quarter, eyes will be on McCord to see if he can pull out a win for the Buckeyes.

Final Thoughts: While the recent history suggests that Ohio State is the stronger team, there’s no telling what Purdue might pull off. The Boilermakers have been inconsistent at times, but they’ve also shown they can rise to the occasion. For those looking for betting tips â€“ it might be a game to watch from the sidelines, as it could go either way. This might just be the week Purdue covers the spread. Or we might see Ohio State secure a convincing win. Either way, it’s bound to be a nail-biter for fans of both teams.

