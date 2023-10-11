Pac-12 Showdown: Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies by SportsGrid 44 Minutes Ago

The Pac-12 is no stranger to wild in-conference drama. And this week is no exception, as the conference’s two titans, Oregon and Washington, are set to clash.

It’s been a journey of trials and tribulations for the Pac-12, and one can’t help but recall that the conference hasn’t made an appearance in the college football playoff since Washington last did it in 2016.

Oddsmakers, however, appear to be hedging their bets. The odds are set evenly for both teams: Oregon at +200 and Washington also at +200. It’s high time they made a decision. Considering the two teams are squaring off this weekend with a margin of three or less, it indeed looks like a toss-up.

But if we’re talking about the balance of power in the Pac-12, Oregon and Washington seem to be a cut above the rest. Despite the outcome of this weekend’s game, both teams have exhibited dominance over their competition. In contrast, USC, priced at +300, has been lackluster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. There’s hope that they might turn things around, but the uphill battle is real, as the offenses they face are only becoming more lethal.

Objectively and based on performance metrics, Oregon seems to be the more well-rounded team in the Pac-12. Their versatility and depth have been commendable. However, as seen with NFL teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, the venue can make a world of difference.

Husky Stadium, being the battleground for this showdown, provides a significant home-field advantage for Washington. If the game were in Oregon, they would have the home-turf edge, but that’s not the case this time. Even though Oregon might have a slight technical edge in team quality, Washington’s home advantage shouldn’t be underestimated.

This weekend’s matchup between the Ducks and the Huskies is a testament to the intrigue and competitiveness of the Pac-12. While Oregon might be slightly ahead in terms of team prowess, Washington’s home turf could be the game-changer. It promises to be a thrilling contest, and fans from both sides are eagerly waiting for the kickoff.

