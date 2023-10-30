Pressure Points: Garoppolo’s Performance Could Decide Clash

Tonight’s NFL face-off sees the Detroit Lions go head-to-head against the Las Vegas Raiders, with the Lions favored by 7.5 points. Both teams have had their fair share of ups and downs this season, making this a challenging game to predict.

With a total of 46.5, there is an expectation for a healthy score tonight. There’s a significant buzz surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo‘s anticipated appearance. Without him, the Raiders stand little chance.

While Garoppolo’s participation isn’t set in stone, current betting odds suggest he will appear, as the line has shifted to seven with some books. Adding to the intrigue, whispers from the Raiders camp mention a closed-door team meeting, where grievances were aired from stars and non-stars. Historically, such discussions are sometimes catalysts for change in team dynamics.

Key to tonight’s game is the pressure exerted on quarterbacks. Garoppolo, currently the No. 1 most pressure-sensitive QB in the NFL, has displayed a significant drop in performance under pressure. His stats speak volumes: dead last in EPA per attempt, a meager 35% completion rate under pressure, and a concerning record of zero touchdowns to five interceptions when faced with oncoming defensive pressure.

It’s no secret the Lions excel in pressuring their opponents. Their stats rank them third on early downs and seventh on all downs for pressure rate. Pair that with their home-field advantage after two weeks on the road, and the scales seem tipped in their favor. Jared Goff and the team have consistently performed better at home, both offensively and defensively.

Though the Lions seem poised for victory, the shifting odds make betting a tricky endeavor. While the Lions might emerge victoriously, it might be wise not to lay down the points when betting ATS.

