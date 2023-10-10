Raiders Edge Packers in Monday Night Football Showdown by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In what shaped up as the Week 5 finale, the Las Vegas Raiders played host to the Green Bay Packers. The total, set at 45.5, surprisingly edged down by a half-point to close at 45. However, the match stayed significantly under this threshold. By the end of the night, the Raiders celebrated their second win of the season, marking a 17-13 victory over the Packers.

Both teams now sit at a 2-3 record for the year. The odds had it pegged, and the Raiders didn’t just win, they covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite.

The return of Jimmy Garoppolo for Las Vegas proved pivotal. After sitting out the previous week due to concussion protocol, he showcased a commendable performance. However, the spotlight didn’t shine brightest on him. Instead, it was the Raiders’ defense that took center stage, intercepting Jordan Love three times. The Green Bay offense seemed out of sync, and the Raiders pounced on every opportunity.

Love, unfortunately for Packers fans, registered no touchdown passes and got intercepted three times. A QBR of 13 and a passer rating of 32 will rarely, if ever, win you a game.

Yet, even with Love’s lackluster performance, Green Bay had a genuine shot at turning things around. This speaks volumes about the Raiders’ overall season outlook for 2023. Often, games boil down to the most fundamental questions, such as which quarterback you trust more. Last night, that was undoubtedly Garoppolo.

However, the greater concern here might be for the Packers. This season much was expected from Jordan Love, but he’s yet to hit his stride. With Green Bay sitting at 2-3 and the Detroit Lions looking formidable in the division, the playoffs seem an increasingly distant dream. For the Packers to rekindle their hopes, Love will need to reshape his 2023 seasonâ€”and fast.

